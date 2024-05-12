“We are giving it everything we have for this county”: Ryan McHugh and Ciaran Thompson react to Donegal’s Ulster Championship win

Donegal are Ulster Champions again as Jim McGuinness’ men defeated Armagh on a penalty shoot-out in an enthralling final at St. Tiernach’s Park in Clones today.

The Tir Chonaill men looked dead and buried as they trailed by 4 points heading into the last 15 minutes of the contest. Points from Niall O’Donnell, Jason McGee, Oisin Gallen and captain Patrick McBrearty dragged Donegal back into the game to send the decider to extra time.

McGuinness’ men again found themselves chasing Armagh throughout extra time, but an Oran Doherty score late on levelled the tie at 0-20 each and sent it to penalties.

Donegal didn’t flinch, as successful penalties from Ciaran Thompson, Michael Langan, Jason McGee, Daire O’Baoill and two from Aaron Doherty meant the Anglo-Celt would be heading back to the Hills after a heroic save in sudden death from ‘keeper Shaun Patton.

After the game, Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly caught up with Ryan McHugh to get his thoughts on a “massive day for Donegal football”…

Ciaran Thompson, who stepped up to drive home the 1st penalty, also spoke to Oisin after full time in Clones…