Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Jim McGuinness reflects on leading Donegal to 11th Ulster Title

Jim McGuinness has led Donegal to yet another Ulster Senior Football Championship after today’s victory over Armagh.

The Glenties man has now managed his county to four Anglo-Celts and remarkably has only ever been beaten in one Ulster Championship match.

After the game, McGuinness acknowledged an obsession with the smaller details has helped him develop a winning culture in his Donegal teams.

“If you don’t see yourself in the depth of winter, here, in Clones, on Ulster Final Day, then there’s no point being back”…

McGuinness spoke to the assembled press on the pitch at Clones after full time…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2024-05-12 165923
News, Top Stories

Lightning strikes in Inishowen leaving almost 500 without power

12 May 2024
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

Man stabbed in Strabane

12 May 2024
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Man seriously injured in hit and run in Clonmany

12 May 2024
Screenshot
News, Audio, Top Stories

Buncrana election candidate hits out after posters vandalised

12 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2024-05-12 165923
News, Top Stories

Lightning strikes in Inishowen leaving almost 500 without power

12 May 2024
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

Man stabbed in Strabane

12 May 2024
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Man seriously injured in hit and run in Clonmany

12 May 2024
Screenshot
News, Audio, Top Stories

Buncrana election candidate hits out after posters vandalised

12 May 2024
fire brigade NI
News, Top Stories

Firefighters battling large gorse fire in Mourne Mountains

12 May 2024
SONY DSC
News, Audio, Top Stories

Thunderstorm warning issued for Donegal

12 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube