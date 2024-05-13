Jim McGuinness reflects on leading Donegal to 11th Ulster Title

Jim McGuinness has led Donegal to yet another Ulster Senior Football Championship after today’s victory over Armagh.

The Glenties man has now managed his county to four Anglo-Celts and remarkably has only ever been beaten in one Ulster Championship match.

After the game, McGuinness acknowledged an obsession with the smaller details has helped him develop a winning culture in his Donegal teams.

“If you don’t see yourself in the depth of winter, here, in Clones, on Ulster Final Day, then there’s no point being back”…

McGuinness spoke to the assembled press on the pitch at Clones after full time…