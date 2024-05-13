Mogan nominated for Footballer of the Week

Donegal’s Peader Mogan has been nominated for the GAA.ie’s Footballer of the Week.

The St Naul’s man contributed two points for Donegal during Sunday’s eventful Ulster SFC Final win over Armagh as the county took a first provincial title since 2019.

Dublin’s Brian Fenton and Louth’s Conor Grimes are the other nominees with the winner to be announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Mogan is also on the Team of the Week along with six of his team mates. -Shaun Patton, Caolan McGonagle, Daire ó Baoill, Michael Langan, Niall O’Donnell and Oisin Gallen.