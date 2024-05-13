Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Nomadic and BUMBLEance team up to fuel smiles across Ireland!

Donegal brand Nomadic and BUMBLEance have announced today a new initiative with the aim of raising €5,000 for the charity.

For each pot of Nomadic Honeycomb Yogurt and Oat Clusters sold between May and August, 5 cent from each sale will go to BUMBLEance, to give children across Ireland the medical transportation and support they need.

Anna Earley, Corporate Partnership Manager at BUMBLEance, said that any funds raised will get quickly to work to support the provision of fuel, maintenance of vehicles and operating the cost of trips, which is around €500.

They aim to have 2,300 trips completed in 2024.

Sales Manager Ireland at Nomadic, Emma Gregory, is encouraging everyone to pick up a Nomadic Yogurt and Oat Cluster Honeycomb pot between May and August to help raise funds.

