Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast Local Election Debate 4 – Lifford/Stranorlar 1


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

In hour one we chat to Education Minister Norma Foley, TY students from St Catherine’s in Killybegs behind a new road safety campaign and local reaction to plans by Ireland to recognise the Palestine as a state:

Local Election Debate 4 – Lifford/Stranorlar 1. 12 candidates have put their names forward battling it out for 6 seats. This area is being randomly split into two debates Our first panel is:
Tony McDaid SF, Charles Ward 100% Redress, Frank McBrearty JR IND,Garvan Connelly FG  and Rebecca McDaid AONTU:

PART ONE

PART TWO

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

fish kill
News, Top Stories

Over 300 fish killed in River Finn

23 May 2024
moville health centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Moville school dentist to close doors today

23 May 2024
Screenshot 2024-05-23 134048
News, Top Stories

Local election candidate poster defaced

23 May 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Local Election Debate 4 – Lifford/Stranorlar 1

23 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

fish kill
News, Top Stories

Over 300 fish killed in River Finn

23 May 2024
moville health centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Moville school dentist to close doors today

23 May 2024
Screenshot 2024-05-23 134048
News, Top Stories

Local election candidate poster defaced

23 May 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Local Election Debate 4 – Lifford/Stranorlar 1

23 May 2024
leinster house
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dáil descends into shouting match over housing

23 May 2024
scoil cholmcille
News, Audio, Top Stories

New extension approved for Scoil Colmcille in Letterkenny

23 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube