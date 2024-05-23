Podcast Local Election Debate 4 – Lifford/Stranorlar 1



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

In hour one we chat to Education Minister Norma Foley, TY students from St Catherine’s in Killybegs behind a new road safety campaign and local reaction to plans by Ireland to recognise the Palestine as a state:

Local Election Debate 4 – Lifford/Stranorlar 1. 12 candidates have put their names forward battling it out for 6 seats. This area is being randomly split into two debates Our first panel is:

Tony McDaid SF, Charles Ward 100% Redress, Frank McBrearty JR IND,Garvan Connelly FG and Rebecca McDaid AONTU:

PART ONE

PART TWO