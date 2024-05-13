Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

In this hour we hear about Donegal County Council’s jobs fare taking place in London on Thursday and we chat to Mary T who had the experience of a lifetime at the Bruce Springsteen concert in Belfast!:

Leonard Watson flags an important Family Forum meeting on Wednesday, we chat to two Eurovision superfans who were in Malmo and there’s news of the The Little Way Novena in honour of St Thérèse of Lisieux this week in St Eugene’s Cathedral :

There’s an extensive review of Donegal’s Ulster Championship success and later we debate the need for election posters:

Top Stories

Nomadic and BUMBLEance team up to fuel smiles across Ireland!

13 May 2024
pint bar pub alcohol drink drunk
News, Audio, Top Stories

Vintner’s Federation of Ireland calling for government support

13 May 2024
Hospital Beds
News, Top Stories

LUH third most overcrowded in Ireland today

13 May 2024
