Donegal manager Jim McGuinness was deep in his praise for everyone involved in their Ulster Senior Football Championship Final victory over Armagh in Clones.

Donegal won 6-5 on penalties after the sides had ended level at 20 points apiece following extra-time.

It’s a first Ulster title in five years for Donegal and there were huge celebrations afterwards.

McGuinness spoke with the assembled media to give his thoughts shortly after the game had finished.