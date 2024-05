Donegal’s first round tie with Tyrone in the All Ireland Championship will be played on Saturday 25th May.

The CCCC have confirmed the game at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey will throw in at 7.15pm and will be aired on GAAGO.

Putting the game behind a paywall will no doubt disappoint Donegal supporters and will put further pressure on the demand for match day tickets.

The game will also be LIVE on Highland Radio with full match commentary from Oisin Kelly, Martin McHugh and Brendan Devenney.