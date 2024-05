Peadar Mogan has been voted GAA.ie Footballer of the Week.

The Donegal star received 4,537 votes on the GAA’s Official Instagram page which put him ahead of Louth’s Conor Grimes (3,869) and Dublin’s Brian Fenton (2,713).

The St Naul’s clubman contributed two points for Donegal during Sunday’s eventful Ulster SFC Final win over Armagh. Mogan was an influential figure for Jim McGuinness’ improving team.