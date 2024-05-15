Motorists urged to familiarise themselves with Strabane Lifford Half Marathon arrangements

Motorists planning journeys in and around Strabane and Lifford this Sunday May 19th are being warned to expect some minor traffic disruption.

An estimated 1,200 runners will take to the streets for the ninth edition of the Strabane Lifford Half Marathon.

Diversions and road closures will be in place from 8.30am before the race starts at 9.30am at Meetinghouse Street and finishes on the Melvin Race Track where the last runners will come in at around 12.30pm.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue, wished runners well and urged the public to familiarise themselves with the traffic and travel arrangements in place.

“I was privileged to officially start the 2023 Strabane Lifford Half Marathon and experience the emotion as runners crossed the finish line at the Melvin Race Track,” she said.

“It’s a brilliant event and I want to wish everyone taking part on Sunday an enjoyable and safe run.

“Whether you’re spectating, taking part in the relay or the full distance it’s an event and occasion to savour and I wish everyone the best of luck in their bid to achieve their goals.

“There are some traffic restrictions in place on the morning of the race so I’d encourage motorists and anyone taking part to familiarise themselves with the arrangements.”

The Half Marathon will travel along the following roads and traffic may be affected: Meetinghouse Street, Main Street, Railway Street, Dock Street, Canal Street, Derry Road, A5 Barnhill, A38 Lifford Road, N15 Urney Road, Great Northern Link Junction, Orchard Road, Melmount Road, Ballycolman Road and Ballycolman Estate.

To ensure the safety of both runners and motorists it will be necessary to introduce temporary traffic restrictions for a short time and disruptions to normal traffic will only be for a very short period of time, these have been carefully selected in consultation with PSNI, Gardaí, Department of Infrastructure and Donegal County Council, to minimise delay and inconvenience for residents and traffic.

Commuters are being requested to, where possible, avoid travelling along the affected route during the event and if they must do so to follow the signed diversions and allow some extra time for your journey.

On the Donegal side of the border the N15 southbound lane between Lifford and Clady will be closed from 8.30am – 1pm and diversions will be in place.

“Unfortunately some disruption is inevitable but, with the cooperation of motorists, we hope to keep these to a minimum,” said Festival and Events Manager at Council Jacqueline Whoriskey.

“If you live along one of the roads on the route, please help by parking your vehicle off the road for the duration of the race and if you live off one of the main roads affected, please be careful exiting and co-operate with police and race marshals.

“Police and race marshals will be present around the race route to provide advice.”

There is No Parking at Melvin Sports Complex on the day of the event and there is designated Half Marathon Parking for participants at Canal Street Car Park directly behind the Alley Theatre, a short walk to the Race Meeting Point at the Melvin Sports Complex.

Other available Car Parks are John Wesley Street, Lower Main Street, Upper Main Street, Butcher Street.

As the event is on a Sunday morning it may be prudent to allow a little extra time to reach Church Services in Strabane, Lifford, Castelfinn and Doneyloop.

Organisers apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused to you by these traffic restrictions and will make every effort to minimise any disruption.

The Strabane Lifford Half Marathon will start at 9.30am on Sunday May 19th at Meetinghouse Street and finishes in Melvin Race Track where the last runners will finish at around 12.30pm.

Race pack collections will take place on Friday 17th May from 4pm to 8pm and Saturday 18th May from 10am to 2pm in Melvin Sports Complex.

For further information, please contact halfmarathon@derrystrabane.com or Council’s Festivals and Events Team on 028 71 253253.

A full breakdown of road closures and the expected times are available on the event website at www.derrystrabane.com/slhm.