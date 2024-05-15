Ryan McHugh named April’s Player of the Month

Donegal’s Ryan McHugh has been named the PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month for April

The Kilcar man was fundamental in ensuring two thrilling victories in the Ulster Football championship last month.

He was the conductor for Donegal’s dangerous counter attacks, scoring three points as they defeated last year’s Ulster champions Derry. McHugh’s trademark overlapping runs were the difference as they also edged Tyrone to secure a place in the Ulster final which they wen onto win last Sunday, beating Armagh on penalties.

Paul Mannion of Dublin and Ryan O’Donoghue of Mayo were are the other players that had been nominated.

Clare’s Shane O’Donnell won the hurling award while Armagh’s Lauren McConville and Tipperary captain Karen Kennedy were winners of the PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month awards for football and camogie.