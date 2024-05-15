Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ryan McHugh named April’s Player of the Month

Photo – Donegal GAA

Donegal’s Ryan McHugh has been named the PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month for April

The Kilcar man was fundamental in ensuring two thrilling victories in the Ulster Football championship last month.

He was the conductor for Donegal’s dangerous counter attacks, scoring three points as they defeated last year’s Ulster champions Derry. McHugh’s trademark overlapping runs were the difference as they also edged Tyrone to secure a place in the Ulster final which they wen onto win last Sunday, beating Armagh on penalties.

Paul Mannion of Dublin and Ryan O’Donoghue of Mayo were are the other players that had been nominated.

Clare’s Shane O’Donnell won the hurling award while Armagh’s Lauren McConville and Tipperary captain Karen Kennedy were winners of the PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month awards for football and camogie.

Top Stories

luh logo
News, Top Stories

Patients advised of possible delays at LUH as ICT upgrades are carried out

15 May 2024
sheep
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to adopt initiative to map dog attacks on sheep

15 May 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 May 2024
Thomas Pringle Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

GDPR is a cop out when it comes to documenting road traffic collisions – Deputy Pringle

15 May 2024
