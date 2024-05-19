Tyrone are U20 All-Ireland Champions as they defeated Kerry on a score-line of 1-20 to 1-14 in Portlaoise this afternoon.

A first half goal from Joey Clarke was the important score to get Tyrone’s noses in front at the break – The Red Hand County went in 1-08 to 0-07 up at half time.

Both sides kicked some impressive scores in the 2nd period and Kerry got a goal of their own after being awarded a penalty 8 minutes from time.

In the end, Tyrone ran out comfortable 6-point winners.

Francis Mooney reported live from Portlaoise at full time…