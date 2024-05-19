Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ulster Ladies Final: Donegal beaten by Armagh after extra time

Photo: Donegal LGFA Facebook

The Donegal Ladies team have suffered Ulster Final heartbreak as they lost by a single point to Armagh after extra time in Clones this afternoon.

The game finished 0-17 to 1-13 in favour of the Orchard County after a rip-roaring contest.

It looked like Armagh had done enough to win it in normal time as they led by 4 points entering the closing stages, until a goal and a point in quick succession for Donegal levelled the contest and sent it to extra time.

Ultimately, it was Armagh who struck the late winner to claim Ulster glory.

Pauric Hilferty and Maureen O’Donnell were commentating for Highland Radio today, they gave their full time report…

