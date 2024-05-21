Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Rilion Gracie success for local competitors at European Masters

From left to right- Igors Dedovs 🥇Brian Coyle🥉 Bernie Coyle 🥈 Tony Davidson🥇 Valentine Ciobanu🥇

There was European success for a number of Rilion Gracie Ireland competitors who took home five medals from the International European Masters event held in Barcelona over the weekend.

Four of the competitors train in Letterkenny under head coach Brian Coyle and one out of Donegal Town under coach Bryan Gorman.

Igors Dedovs won gold in the Brown Belt Masters 2 Featherweight division.

Tony Davidson won gold in the Blue Belt Masters 2 Featherweight division.

Valentin Ciobanu won gold in the Blue Belt Masters 3 Lightweight division.

Bernie Coyle, the only local female competitor, won bronze in the Black Belt Masters 2 Light Feather division.

Head coach Brian Coyle won bronze in the Black Belt Master 2 Light Feather division.

Anyone looking to start their journey in Jiu-jitsu for self-defence or the sporting element, please contact 085 8269259. New members welcome.

