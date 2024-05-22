Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Ballyshannon, St. Joseph’s, Ramelton and Lifford Community Hospitals to see upgrades

Ballyshannon, St. Joseph’s, Ramelton and Lifford Community Hospitals will see upgrades to their community nursing units after updates were requested by Cllr Ciaran Brogan at the Regional Health Forum.

Dermot Monaghan, Chief Officer, Community Healthcare Organisation responded to Cllr Brogan’s queries and provided a timeframe for the completion of the programmes.

Ballyshannon Community Hospital will hope to see a 20 bed short stay unit and an additional 13 bed long term care bed unit open later this year.

This new hospital will have capacity for 52 long-stay and 20 short stay beds providing convalescence, rehabilitation, respite and palliative care, 8 Dementia specific assessment beds and a Day Hospital Service.

They will also provide a full range of professional services including Speech and Language Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Physiotherapy, Psychiatry of Old Age and social workers, advocacy and spiritual services and more.

St. Joseph’s Community Hospital is currently undergoing fire upgrade works which are expected to be finished by year end.

Ramelton Community Hospital are progressing plans for a major refurbishment in 2025.

HSE Estates received Capital approval for a new 25 short stay bed at Lifford Community Hospital, alongside a New Primary Care building.

First stage tenders have been received for the full design team for both these new builds and now await second stage tender.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

HSE logo
Top Stories, News

Ballyshannon, St. Joseph’s, Ramelton and Lifford Community Hospitals to see upgrades

22 May 2024
443696702_865036515662621_4905462583806657446_n
News, Top Stories

PSNI in Derry and Strabane urge public to use disability badges properly

22 May 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Local Election Debate 3 – Glenties Pt1

22 May 2024
DV Charity Ball
News, Top Stories

Brendan Devenney’s charity ball raises €17,000 for three charities

22 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

HSE logo
Top Stories, News

Ballyshannon, St. Joseph’s, Ramelton and Lifford Community Hospitals to see upgrades

22 May 2024
443696702_865036515662621_4905462583806657446_n
News, Top Stories

PSNI in Derry and Strabane urge public to use disability badges properly

22 May 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Local Election Debate 3 – Glenties Pt1

22 May 2024
DV Charity Ball
News, Top Stories

Brendan Devenney’s charity ball raises €17,000 for three charities

22 May 2024
European Elections 2
European Election 2024, News, Playback, Top Stories

Watch – European Election Debate 3

22 May 2024
Local Elections 2
Local Election 2024, News, Playback, Top Stories

Watch: Donegal Local Election Debate 3 – Glenties 1

22 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube