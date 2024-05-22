Ballyshannon, St. Joseph’s, Ramelton and Lifford Community Hospitals to see upgrades

Ballyshannon, St. Joseph’s, Ramelton and Lifford Community Hospitals will see upgrades to their community nursing units after updates were requested by Cllr Ciaran Brogan at the Regional Health Forum.

Dermot Monaghan, Chief Officer, Community Healthcare Organisation responded to Cllr Brogan’s queries and provided a timeframe for the completion of the programmes.

Ballyshannon Community Hospital will hope to see a 20 bed short stay unit and an additional 13 bed long term care bed unit open later this year.

This new hospital will have capacity for 52 long-stay and 20 short stay beds providing convalescence, rehabilitation, respite and palliative care, 8 Dementia specific assessment beds and a Day Hospital Service.

They will also provide a full range of professional services including Speech and Language Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Physiotherapy, Psychiatry of Old Age and social workers, advocacy and spiritual services and more.

St. Joseph’s Community Hospital is currently undergoing fire upgrade works which are expected to be finished by year end.

Ramelton Community Hospital are progressing plans for a major refurbishment in 2025.

HSE Estates received Capital approval for a new 25 short stay bed at Lifford Community Hospital, alongside a New Primary Care building.

First stage tenders have been received for the full design team for both these new builds and now await second stage tender.