Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Barrett, Toland, McLaughlin and Patton named on WNT to face Sweden in Euro Qualifiers

Tyler Toland

Republic of Ireland manager Eileen Gleeson has named a squad of 26 for the upcoming double header of European Championship qualifiers against Sweden.

Donegal players Amber Barrett, Tyler Toland, and Erin McLaughlin are named and Anna Patton who’s grandfather is from Falcarragh is also included.
19 year old Cork City midfielder Eva Mangan receives her first call up, but Niamh Fahey and Heather Payne miss out because of injuries.

The Girls in Green welcome the Swedes to the Aviva Stadium on Friday May 31st, before travelling to Stockholm for the return game the following Tuesday.
Ireland WNT Squad
Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes)

Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (West Ham United), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Megan Campbell (London City Lionesses)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Bristol City), Ruesha Littlejohn (London City Lionesses), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United), Eva Mangan (Cork City), Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Emily Murphy (Wake Forest University), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

European Elections 2
European Election 2024, News, Playback, Top Stories

Watch – European Election Debate 3

22 May 2024
Local Elections 2
Local Election 2024, News, Playback, Top Stories

Watch: Donegal Local Election Debate 3 – Glenties 1

22 May 2024
Ciaran McKenna, Londis McKenna’s, Buncrana and Drung
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 195: Larissa Feeney, President of Donegal Women in Business Network, plus a preview of the Highland Radio Customer Service Awards

22 May 2024
Mobile Phone 3
News, Audio, Top Stories

Social media impacting on people’s voting decisions

22 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

European Elections 2
European Election 2024, News, Playback, Top Stories

Watch – European Election Debate 3

22 May 2024
Local Elections 2
Local Election 2024, News, Playback, Top Stories

Watch: Donegal Local Election Debate 3 – Glenties 1

22 May 2024
Ciaran McKenna, Londis McKenna’s, Buncrana and Drung
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 195: Larissa Feeney, President of Donegal Women in Business Network, plus a preview of the Highland Radio Customer Service Awards

22 May 2024
Mobile Phone 3
News, Audio, Top Stories

Social media impacting on people’s voting decisions

22 May 2024
musgrave Belfast
News, Top Stories

Man arrested and firearm seized on the Letterkenny Road in Derry

22 May 2024
Joe Cap
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government cannot ignore the ‘human data’ when assessing the DFB Scheme – McHugh

22 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube