Barrett, Toland, McLaughlin and Patton named on WNT to face Sweden in Euro Qualifiers

Republic of Ireland manager Eileen Gleeson has named a squad of 26 for the upcoming double header of European Championship qualifiers against Sweden.

Donegal players Amber Barrett, Tyler Toland, and Erin McLaughlin are named and Anna Patton who’s grandfather is from Falcarragh is also included.

19 year old Cork City midfielder Eva Mangan receives her first call up, but Niamh Fahey and Heather Payne miss out because of injuries.

The Girls in Green welcome the Swedes to the Aviva Stadium on Friday May 31st, before travelling to Stockholm for the return game the following Tuesday.

Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes)

Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (West Ham United), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Megan Campbell (London City Lionesses)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Bristol City), Ruesha Littlejohn (London City Lionesses), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United), Eva Mangan (Cork City), Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Emily Murphy (Wake Forest University), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege)