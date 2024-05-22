Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Business Matters, Ep 195: Larissa Feeney, President of Donegal Women in Business Network, plus a preview of the Highland Radio Customer Service Awards

In this episode of Business Matters, Chris Ashmore speaks with Larissa Feeney, President of the Donegal Women In Business Network which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

She is also the founder and CEO of the award winning Accountant Online business which has seen rapid growth in recent years and which has just been rebranded.

Chris is also joined in studio by Sean Quinn, Head of Sales, Highland Radio, to look forward to this year’s Highland Radio Customer Service Awards in association with McElhinney’s Stores.  The awards cover a wide range of category and there were a record number of nominations. The gala presentation night is on Sunday, June 2nd, in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny.

 

Top Stories

European Elections 2
European Election 2024, News, Playback, Top Stories

Watch – European Election Debate 3

22 May 2024
Local Elections 2
Local Election 2024, News, Playback, Top Stories

Watch: Donegal Local Election Debate 3 – Glenties 1

22 May 2024
Ciaran McKenna, Londis McKenna’s, Buncrana and Drung
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 195: Larissa Feeney, President of Donegal Women in Business Network, plus a preview of the Highland Radio Customer Service Awards

22 May 2024
Mobile Phone 3
News, Audio, Top Stories

Social media impacting on people’s voting decisions

22 May 2024
