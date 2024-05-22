Business Matters, Ep 195: Larissa Feeney, President of Donegal Women in Business Network, plus a preview of the Highland Radio Customer Service Awards

In this episode of Business Matters, Chris Ashmore speaks with Larissa Feeney, President of the Donegal Women In Business Network which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

She is also the founder and CEO of the award winning Accountant Online business which has seen rapid growth in recent years and which has just been rebranded.

Chris is also joined in studio by Sean Quinn, Head of Sales, Highland Radio, to look forward to this year’s Highland Radio Customer Service Awards in association with McElhinney’s Stores. The awards cover a wide range of category and there were a record number of nominations. The gala presentation night is on Sunday, June 2nd, in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny.