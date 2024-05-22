Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Donegal properties searched in relation to international drug trafficking investigation

Over 70 personnel were involved in 23 searches across Donegal and Dublin West carried out by the Criminal Assets Bureau, with the support of Gardaí from Milford District, Donegal Division, the Regional Armed Support Unit, the Customs Dog Unit and members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.
Dwellings and business premises were searched as part of an investigation into the assets of people who are suspected of being involved in drug trafficking on an international scale.
The CAB says this Organised Criminal Gang (OCG) operates across this jurisdiction and has extensive links to Co. Donegal and North Dublin as well as Scotland, Spain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Today, the following items were seized or frozen:
1. 2023 Reg. Volvo XC90.
2. Circa €73,000 in a bank account.
3. Electronic Devices.
4. Financial Documents.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

441950617_843339907836628_7314647596217534405_n
News, Top Stories

Donegal properties searched in relation to international drug trafficking investigation

22 May 2024
News Logo Posts
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday May 22nd

22 May 2024
rishi sunak
News, Top Stories

UK to hold a general election in July

22 May 2024
light energy BER electricity
News, Top Stories

92 Carndonagh homes to be left without power until 11 o’clock tonight

22 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

441950617_843339907836628_7314647596217534405_n
News, Top Stories

Donegal properties searched in relation to international drug trafficking investigation

22 May 2024
News Logo Posts
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday May 22nd

22 May 2024
rishi sunak
News, Top Stories

UK to hold a general election in July

22 May 2024
light energy BER electricity
News, Top Stories

92 Carndonagh homes to be left without power until 11 o’clock tonight

22 May 2024
department-of-rural-and-community-development-178888
News, Top Stories

109 Donegal local projects to receive over €200,000 in state funding

22 May 2024
Frank Square
News, Audio, Top Stories

Power sharing arrangement within Donegal County Council is counterproductive – Cllr McBrearty

22 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube