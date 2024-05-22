Donegal properties searched in relation to international drug trafficking investigation

Over 70 personnel were involved in 23 searches across Donegal and Dublin West carried out by the Criminal Assets Bureau, with the support of Gardaí from Milford District, Donegal Division, the Regional Armed Support Unit, the Customs Dog Unit and members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

Dwellings and business premises were searched as part of an investigation into the assets of people who are suspected of being involved in drug trafficking on an international scale.