Government cannot ignore the ‘human data’ when assessing the DFB Scheme – McHugh

The Dail has been told that discussions on the defective block issues inevitably involve the government and civil service “holding the line”, and that’s no longer tenable.

Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh said the reality is that many people are in an impossible financial position because if the constraints of the enhanced scheme, and urged the government to immediately increase the cap in the scheme by 10%, as is provided for in the legislation. He said that would benefit 50% of applicants, given increased costs.

Responding, Junior Minister Malcolm Noonan said such a review can commence next month, and questioned Deputy McHugh’s reference to increased costs…..

Deputy McHugh said there may not be robust statistical data, but there is something that is even more important……….

 

You can listen to the full debate here –

