Mailey takes over Bonagee reigns from Gibson

Bonagee United have confirmed Packie Mailey as the club’s new first team manager.

Packie has been installed to succeed Jason Gibson, who has stepped down after a successful six years in the role.

Packie’s appointment comes with Bonagee United set to return to the Premier Division of the Donegal League for the 2024/25 season.

Packie played for Bonagee United under his predecessor, switching to Dry Park in 2019 having previously played 170 times for Finn Harps.

“This is an exciting appointment for Bonagee United,” said club chairman Niall Callaghan.

“Packie is no stranger to Bonagee United and knows the club well from his recent time as a player.

“Packie knows the local game inside-out and has been undertaking his coaching badges in recent years.

“His experience in senior football, having also had a spell in Scotland, has continued into an enthusiasm for coaching and we have been delighted to host his M32 Academy here at Dry Arch Park.

“Having returned to the top flight in the Donegal League, Bonagee United is keen to push on again as a club and this is an appointment with that in mind.”

Packie’s backroom team will be confirmed in due course.

Under Jason Gibson’s management, Bonagee United won six trophies, collecting two Knockalla Caravans Senior Cups, three Ulster Senior League Cups and a North West of Ulster Intermediate Cup.

In the season just gone, Bonagee United, after the Ulster Senior League ceased, operated in Division One of the Donegal League and secured automatic promotion.

“Bonagee United would like to place on record our appreciation to Jason Gibson,” Mr Callaghan said.

“Jason was manager through the club’s most successful spell and we are indebted to him for the effort over the last six years.

“We are happy that Jason will be remaining involved at Bonagee United as his experience and knowledge will certainly be of use going forward.”