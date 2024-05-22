Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man arrested and firearm seized on the Letterkenny Road in Derry

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit last night recovered a suspected firearm on Derry’s Letterkenny Road.

As part of an ongoing operation, officers stopped and searched a vehicle, in which the suspected firearm and ammunition were found.

A man in his 50s, was arrested at the scene under the Terrorism Act 2000, and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

The vehicle, the suspected firearm, and other items that were seized will now be forensically tested.

District Commander Superintendent Willy Calderwood said police are determined to take guns off the streets with the aim of preventing serious harm and stopping criminality in its tracks.

He described last night’s seizure as hugely significant, saying they believe this suspected firearm could have been potentially used in a violent attack – with the aim of killing or causing serious injury.

Investigations continue, with further searches being carried out.

Police say they remain grateful for the support of local communities, and encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101 or report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

