A Letterkenny councillor is calling for action to be taken to speed up the process of granting housing adaptation applications.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says those who apply for such grants are doing so as there is an immediate need to have their home renovated to meet the needs of occupants who are having trouble accessing all parts of their home.

Cllr McMonagle pointed to the shortage of occupational therapists as one reason for delays.

He suggested hiring private OTs to address the backlog: