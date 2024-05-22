Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
‘Perfect storm’ preventing the people of Donegal from buying homes – Deputy MacLochlainn

The Minister for Housing has been told that the ‘perfect storm’ is preventing people from buying homes in Donegal.

Sinn Fein’s Padraig MacLochlainn was speaking in the Dáil yesterday, when he outlined issues surrounding high rent prices, high costs relating to buying a home as well as the defective concrete block crisis.

Deputy MacLochlainn says that the housing market is effectively frozen, as many houses cannot be sold to Donegal County Council because of this.

He also says that the cost of a starter home in Donegal does not line up with the average incomes of those in the county:

musgrave Belfast
News, Top Stories

Man arrested and firearm seized on the Letterkenny Road in Derry

22 May 2024
Joe Cap
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government cannot ignore the ‘human data’ when assessing the DFB Scheme – McHugh

22 May 2024
tara hotel killybegs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public invited to meeting with MEP candidates on fishing in Killybegs

22 May 2024
Wheel Chair,
News, Audio, Top Stories

More occupational therapists needed to see through housing adaptation applications

22 May 2024
