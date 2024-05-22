Podcast: Local Election Debate 3 – Glenties Pt1



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

In the first hour we highlight scammers falsely claiming to be fundraising for Mary’s Meals and we discuss the launch of Jive For June raising funds for Donegal Hospice:

Now to out third local Election Debate with the focus on the Glenties electoral area. It’s a hotly contested area with 16 candidates seeking one of 5 seats with the debates split into two. Our first panel is:Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Esbuig IND, Kellie Rodgers SF, Kevin O’Donnell IND

, Joseph Molloy FG, Jimmy Duffy LAB, John Reilly FF and Anne Sweeney IND.

