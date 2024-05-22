Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast: Local Election Debate 3 – Glenties Pt1


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

In the first hour we highlight scammers falsely claiming to be fundraising for Mary’s Meals and we discuss the launch of Jive For June raising funds for Donegal Hospice:

Now to out third local Election Debate with the focus on the Glenties electoral area. It’s a hotly contested area with 16 candidates seeking one of 5 seats with the debates split into two. Our first panel is:Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Esbuig IND, Kellie Rodgers SF, Kevin O’Donnell IND
, Joseph Molloy FG, Jimmy Duffy LAB, John Reilly FF and Anne Sweeney IND.

PART ONE:

PART TWO:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

HSE logo
Top Stories, News

Ballyshannon, St. Joseph’s, Ramelton and Lifford Community Hospitals to see upgrades

22 May 2024
443696702_865036515662621_4905462583806657446_n
News, Top Stories

PSNI in Derry and Strabane urge public to use disability badges properly

22 May 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Local Election Debate 3 – Glenties Pt1

22 May 2024
DV Charity Ball
News, Top Stories

Brendan Devenney’s charity ball raises €17,000 for three charities

22 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

HSE logo
Top Stories, News

Ballyshannon, St. Joseph’s, Ramelton and Lifford Community Hospitals to see upgrades

22 May 2024
443696702_865036515662621_4905462583806657446_n
News, Top Stories

PSNI in Derry and Strabane urge public to use disability badges properly

22 May 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Local Election Debate 3 – Glenties Pt1

22 May 2024
DV Charity Ball
News, Top Stories

Brendan Devenney’s charity ball raises €17,000 for three charities

22 May 2024
European Elections 2
European Election 2024, News, Playback, Top Stories

Watch – European Election Debate 3

22 May 2024
Local Elections 2
Local Election 2024, News, Playback, Top Stories

Watch: Donegal Local Election Debate 3 – Glenties 1

22 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube