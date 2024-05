A Raphoe councillor says the power sharing arrangement within Donegal County Council is counterproductive.

Cllr Frank McBrearty says that he and councillors like him are unable to ask pressing questions to the Council’s executive.

The agreement exists between Fianna Fail, Fine Gael, Sinn Fein and some Independent councillors.

Cllr McBrearty says housing grants are an example of something that should have been challenged: