Public invited to meeting with MEP candidates on fishing in Killybegs

The public are invited to attend a meeting with 10 Midlands Northwest European election candidates this evening in Killybegs at 7 o’clock.

The hustings, co-hosted by the Irish Fish Producers Organisation, Killybegs Fisherman’s Organisation and the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association, will focus on the issues pressing fishing communities.

It’s part of the Fight4Fishing campaign.

CEO of Irish Fish Producers Organisation, Aodh O Donnell, says the meeting will give the public the chance to put forward questions to the candidates:

The event starts at 7 o’clock in the Tara Hotel.

