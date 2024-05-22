Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Second man arrested in relation seizure of firearm in Derry

A second arrest has been made in Derry in relation to an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA.

An AK-47 variant and ammunition was seized from a vehicle that was stopped yesterday evening at 6:45pm.

A 56 year old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Further searches carried out later in the evening, in Lone Moor Gardens and in Rossnagalliagh.

A second man, aged 59-years-old, was then arrested and also taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Both men arrested remained in custody this morning.

The investigation continues.

