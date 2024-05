Local Election Debate 3 – Glenties 1

A hotly contested area with 16 candidates seeking one of 5 seats in Glenties with the debates split into two.

Our first panel is:

Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Esbuig IND

Kevin O’Donnell IND

Joseph Molloy FG

Jimmy Duffy LAB

John Reilly FF

Anne Sweeney IND