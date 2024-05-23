Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Dáil hears calls to see dental school established in the North West


A Donegal Deputy is asking the Government to fund a dental school in the north-west, given the dental crisis Ireland is facing.

Deputy Thomas Pringle told the Dáil yesterday that in some cases, children are on the waiting list for a dental school screening for over 10 years, meaning they inevitably leave school before they can be seen by a dentist.

Deputy Pringle believes by offering more facilities to train students to become dentists, the shortage of those in the profession can be alleviated, and that the ATU is a prime location to roll out such a course:

