Those wishing to travel through Derry City centre this afternoon could face delays as a planned walk is to take place.

Participants will leave from Guildhall Square at 1pm, make their way across the Peace Bridge, into Ebrington Square, onto the bottom deck of Craigavon Bridge and back into Guildhall Square.

The walk is set to be finished by 3:30pm.

Police will be on duty to ensure the safe flow of traffic and assist with any traffic issues.