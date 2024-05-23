PSNI facing major fine after data breach

The PSNI is facing a fire worth over almost 900 thousand euro for failing to protect the personal information of its officers and staff.

Last August, the data of nearly 9-and-a-half thousand PSNI employees was mistakenly shared in a spreadsheet published briefly online.

The Information Commissioner’s Office is proposing the fine – after calling the breach a “potentially life-threatening” incident.

Speaking after it happened, then-Chief Constable Simon Byrne admitted terrorists had obtained the material…………..