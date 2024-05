Road users in Buncrana are warned that Cockhill Road will be closed this weekend to see essential Buncrana Sewer Scheme works carried out by Uisce Eireann.

Locals are assured that local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

The works hope to reduce the risk of sewer flooding and address non-compliant sewer overflows into Lough Swilly and the River Finn.

Diversions will be in place, and can be seen on the map photographed above.