Derry lose ground on top spot as they are held at home by Sligo

Derry City and Sligo Rovers played out a 2-2 draw in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

In a game that Derry would have fancied winning, they had to come from behind twice to salvage something from the contest.

Reece Hutchinson had Sligo ahead at the break but Michael Duffy equalised shortly after half time.

The away side took the lead for a second time on 67 minutes thanks to a Niall Morahan effort and looked like they may pull off the upset until William Patching slotted home a penalty to level on 83 minutes.

It’s a result that means Derry have lost ground on leaders Shelbourne after they got the better of 10-man Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght. Shels won the game 2-0 and have now opened up a 6-point gap at the top.

In other games, Galway impressed once more as they defeated Dundalk 2-0, while Stephen Kenny got his first point in charge of St. Patrick’s Athletic – they drew 2-2 at Bohs.

Martin Holmes has the full time report from The Brandywell…