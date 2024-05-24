Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
EMPOWER HER: Women in Politics seminar to take place this morning

Donegal County Council are today hosting the ‘EMPOWER HER’ seminar.

The event aims to enhance the representation of women in politics.

In Donegal there currently two female county councillors, Cllrs. Rena Donaghey and Niamh Kennedy, meanwhile the county has only one Oireachtas member, Senator Eileen Flynn.

Contributions will be made from community leaders, representatives from the enterprise sector, and members of the voluntary sector as all as representatives of the ‘See Her Elected’ organisation.

Cllr Rena Donaghey says that when she was elected Mayor in 2020, she was the third woman to do so in Donegal County Council’s history:

