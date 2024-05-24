Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Harps suffer disappointing defeat in Kerry

Finn Harps have been beaten 2-0 by Kerry in their SSE Airtricity League First Division clash in Tralee this evening.

Goals from Ryan Kelliher and Daniel Okwute either side of the hour-mark were enough for Kerry to claim only their second win of the season.

The result leaves Darren Murphy’s side in 5th spot in the division.

In other First Division games tonight, leaders Cork were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Treaty United, Athlone and UCD played out a 2-2 draw and Bray Wanderers closed the gap on Finn Harps to just 1 point following their 2-1 win away in Wexford.

John Drummey reported live for Highland Radio at full time in Kerry…

 

442491682_776161364696940_7365460179010904492_n
News, Top Stories

Unaccompanied learner driver in Letterkenny caught with no tax or insurance

24 May 2024
News Logo Posts
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday May 24th

24 May 2024
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Road reopened following afternoon crash in Tullygay

24 May 2024
court-768x644
Top Stories, News

Woman charged to court following assault in Letterkenny last night

24 May 2024
