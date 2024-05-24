Harps suffer disappointing defeat in Kerry

Finn Harps have been beaten 2-0 by Kerry in their SSE Airtricity League First Division clash in Tralee this evening.

Goals from Ryan Kelliher and Daniel Okwute either side of the hour-mark were enough for Kerry to claim only their second win of the season.

The result leaves Darren Murphy’s side in 5th spot in the division.

In other First Division games tonight, leaders Cork were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Treaty United, Athlone and UCD played out a 2-2 draw and Bray Wanderers closed the gap on Finn Harps to just 1 point following their 2-1 win away in Wexford.

John Drummey reported live for Highland Radio at full time in Kerry…