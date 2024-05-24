HSE confirm Moville dental clinic closure

The HSE confirmed to Highland Radio that the Dental Clinic in Moville is not in operation.

The HSE confirmed to Highland Radio that the Dental Clinic in Moville is not in operation.

In a statement they re-iterated that patients will be treated in the recently opened Buncrana Primary Care Centre.

They say that the facility in Buncrana is fully compliant with infection prevention and control guidelines and has a fully operational and modern X-ray facilities, meaning that patients no longer have to attend Letterkenny for X-rays.

The dental service will still operate on a two day a week basis.

The health executive is urging those who are in pain or experiences a dental emergency to get in touch with the Dental Department in St Conal’s Hospital.

The HSE wishes to advise that the Dental Clinic at Moville, Co. Donegal is currently not in operation.

All Moville patients will now be treated in the recently opened Buncrana Primary Care Centre which has a fully operational and up to date decontamination room which is fully compliant with Infection Prevention and Control standards/guidelines. The recently opened Buncrana Primary Care Centre has fully operational and modern X-ray facilities, meaning that patients no longer have to attend Letterkenny for X-rays.

The Dental Service that was being provided in the Moville clinic two days a week, will continue to be provided for Moville patients in Buncrana Primary Care Centre, F93 E12W.

If patients are in pain or are experiencing a dental emergency, please contact the Dental Department, St Conal’s Hospital on (074) 91 23562.

The HSE wishes to apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.