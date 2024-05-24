Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

HSE confirm Moville dental clinic closure

The HSE confirmed to Highland Radio that the Dental Clinic in Moville is not in operation.

In a statement they re-iterated that patients will be treated in the recently opened Buncrana Primary Care Centre.

The HSE confirmed to Highland Radio that the Dental Clinic in Moville is not in operation.

In a statement they re-iterated that patients will be treated in the recently opened Buncrana Primary Care Centre.

They say that the facility in Buncrana is fully compliant with infection prevention and control guidelines and has a fully operational and modern X-ray facilities, meaning that patients no longer have to attend Letterkenny for X-rays.

The dental service will still operate on a two day a week basis.

The health executive is urging those who are in pain or experiences a dental emergency to get in touch with the Dental Department in St Conal’s Hospital.

Statement in full:

 

HSE Media Statement

Community Healthcare Cavan Donegal Leitrim Monaghan Sligo

Dental Clinic Moville

The HSE wishes to advise that the Dental Clinic at Moville, Co. Donegal is currently not in operation.

All Moville patients will now be treated in the recently opened Buncrana Primary Care Centre which has a fully operational and up to date decontamination room which is fully compliant with Infection Prevention and Control standards/guidelines.  The recently opened Buncrana Primary Care Centre has fully operational and modern X-ray facilities, meaning that patients no longer have to attend Letterkenny for X-rays.

The Dental Service that was being provided in the Moville clinic two days a week, will continue to be provided for Moville patients in Buncrana Primary Care Centre,  F93 E12W.

If patients are in pain or are experiencing a dental emergency, please contact the Dental Department, St Conal’s Hospital on (074) 91 23562.

The HSE wishes to apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Road reopened following afternoon crash in Tullygay

24 May 2024
court-768x644
Top Stories, News

Woman charged to court following assault in Letterkenny last night

24 May 2024
road closed
News, Top Stories

Road closed in Letterkenny following collision

24 May 2024
moville health centre
News, Top Stories

HSE confirm Moville dental clinic closure

24 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Road reopened following afternoon crash in Tullygay

24 May 2024
court-768x644
Top Stories, News

Woman charged to court following assault in Letterkenny last night

24 May 2024
road closed
News, Top Stories

Road closed in Letterkenny following collision

24 May 2024
moville health centre
News, Top Stories

HSE confirm Moville dental clinic closure

24 May 2024
Screenshot 2024-05-24 132450
News, Top Stories

Cockhill Road, Buncrana closed this weekend for works to be carried out

24 May 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Local Election Debate 5 – Letterkenny PT1

24 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube