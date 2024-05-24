“I’m being abandoned by the FF leadership” – Blaney

Senator Niall Blaney says he is being abandoned by the Fianna Fail party leadership, and fears the lack of support from Michael Martion and other senior personnel will hamper his chances of election to the EU parliament.

He says the party seems to be in panic mode, and after agreeing a three candidate ticket in Midlands North West, Fianna Fail now seems intent on throwing two of them overboard and backing Barry Cowen, at the expense of Niall Blaney, and his Seanad colleague Lisa Chambers.

Senator Blaney is urging people in the North West to cross party lines and lend him their votes, saying that Fianna Fail is effectively giving up on representation for Connacht and the border counties……….