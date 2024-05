Jim McGuinness has named his team to face Tyrone in tomorrow’s All Ireland Championship round-robin tie with Tyrone in Ballybofey.

Donegal captain Patrick McBrearty has been named to start and is expected to replace Eoghan Ban Gallagher in the starting line-up.

McBrearty was originally named to start in the Ulster Final against Armagh only to be replaced by Ban Gallagher before the throw-in.

It’s an otherwise unchanged team…

Meanwhile, Tyrone have also named their team…