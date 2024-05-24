Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
New system to identify uninsured drivers formally launched today

 

Over one thousand 800 vehicles were seized last month for having no valid insurance.

A new system for identifying uninsured drivers has seen over seven thousand vehicles seized since the start of the year.

The system, formally launched today, allows Gardaí to check the insurance status of a driver by scanning their vehicle’s registration plate through the Garda Mobility App.

David Fitzgerald, CEO of the Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland, says Ireland is one of the worst countries in Europe for uninsured drivers…………..

