Podcast – Local Election Debate 5 – Letterkenny PT1

The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

In hour one we hear of a run from Strabane to Downings to raise awareness of drug addiction and suicide, there’s news on new EU regulations governing AI and the public is being urged to not climb Errigal for the foreseeable future:

Local Election Debate 5 – Letterkenny Part on

18 candidates have put their names forward battling it out for 7 seats. Today’s panel is:

Donal Coyle FF, Ciaran Brogan FF, Mary T Sweeney AONTU, Selina O’Donnell IND, Thoiba Ahmed IND, Declan Jordan IND, Michael McBride IND and Sandra Haughey SF:

PART ONE:

PART TWO: