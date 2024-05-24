Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast – Local Election Debate 5 – Letterkenny PT1

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

In hour one we hear of a run from Strabane to Downings to raise awareness of drug addiction and suicide, there’s news on new EU regulations governing AI and the public is being urged to not climb Errigal for the foreseeable future:

Local Election Debate 5 – Letterkenny Part on
18 candidates have put their names forward battling it out for 7 seats. Today’s panel is:
Donal Coyle FF, Ciaran Brogan FF, Mary T Sweeney AONTU, Selina O’Donnell IND, Thoiba Ahmed IND, Declan Jordan IND, Michael McBride IND and Sandra Haughey SF:

PART ONE:

PART TWO:

Top Stories

News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday May 24th

24 May 2024
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Road reopened following afternoon crash in Tullygay

24 May 2024
court-768x644
Top Stories, News

Woman charged to court following assault in Letterkenny last night

24 May 2024
road closed
News, Top Stories

Road closed in Letterkenny following collision

24 May 2024
