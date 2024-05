The Dáil heard yesterday of the case of Raphoe Community Playgroup, an early years setting that may be forced to close because of defective concrete blocks.

If an alternative building is not found, the 45 children who attend the service will be relocated to other childcare facilities.

An alternative building is awaiting approval from Tusla to ensure it is suitable for the provision of childcare.

Deputy Pearse Doherty says the question of job security still hangs over staff: