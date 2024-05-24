Road closed in Letterkenny following collision

A two car collision in Tullygay, Letterkenny has seen the R250 closed.
The crash happened at 1:30pm this afternoon.
Gardaí say that no further information is available at this time.
Updates are to follow as they come in.
A two car collision in Tullygay, Letterkenny has seen the R250 closed.
The crash happened at 1:30pm this afternoon.
Gardaí say that no further information is available at this time.
Updates are to follow as they come in.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland