Derry City will look to bounce back from Monday’s Premier Division defeat to Shamrock Rovers tonight.

They host a Sligo Rovers side that have just one win from their last nine games.

Derry will go into the game as heavy favourites and will look to close the gap on leaders Shelbourne as they face a tough fixture away to Shamrock Rovers.

Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins wants his side to move on by taking a victory in the north west derby but knows it won’t be easy…