Ruaidhri Higgins: “We should have won the game”

Ruaidhri Higgins saw his Derry City side held 2-2 at home by Sligo Rovers in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division this evening.

The Candy Stripes had to come from behind twice to take a share of the spoils, and the draw means they have lost ground on league leaders Shelbourne.

Higgins was left frustrated after the game as he says his side created enough to win the game, and also believes Sligo should have been down to 10 men in the first half after a hefty challenge on Will Patching. The City boss spoke to the assembled press after the game…

Derry’s Will Patching spoke to Martin Holmes after full time at the Brandywell…