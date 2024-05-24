Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Unaccompanied learner driver in Letterkenny caught with no tax or insurance

A digital system for identifying drivers with no insurance has been officially launched today to coincide with National Insurance Enforcement Day.

Gardaí can now check the insurance, NCT and tax status of a vehicle with a handheld device by scanning its license plate.

An unaccompanied learner driver was caught today without insurance in Letterkenny using the app.

The app also showed that the tax had expired almost 700 days ago.

The car was detained, and a fine issued.

The driver will also receive a summons in due course.

 

