Boyce’s Olympic aspirations come to an end due to injury

Milford man Brendan Boyce has seen his Olympic dreams come to an end due to a muscle injury.

The Finn Valley AC Race-walker tore his hamstring ending any hopes he had of qualifying for the games in Paris this summer.

Boyce posted the following on his social media yesterday:

“Unfortunately after a 2C hamstring tear last month at the World Championship I’ve run out of road to recover in time for the European championships next month. This also means I’ve missed too many races now to qualify for the Olympics in the 20km”.