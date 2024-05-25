Brian Dooher: “We were beaten by a better team on the day”

Tyrone got off to a disappointing start in the All Ireland Championship as they went down by 21 points to 14 at at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey this evening.

In a game that Donegal deservedly won comfortably, Tyrone boss Brian Dooher will be ruing a lot of missed chances as his side kicked double figures in wides over the 70 minutes.

Dooher admits his side were 2nd best on the night. He spoke to the assembled press after full time in Ballybofey…

Next up for Tyrone in Round 2 is a tie against Clare.