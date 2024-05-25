Darren Murphy reacts to Finn Harps’ defeat to Kerry

Finn Harps suffered a 2-0 defeat to Kerry FC last night in the SSE Airtricity League First Division in Tralee .

The hosts came closest to breaking the deadlock in the 41st minute when Ryan Kelliher headed a Daniel Okwute cross off the crossbar.

Kelliher did the net in the 55th minute by heading in from a corner and Daniel Okwute doubled Kerry FC’s lead in the 63rd minute after a goalmouth scramble.