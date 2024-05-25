Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Darren Murphy reacts to Finn Harps’ defeat to Kerry

Finn Harps boss Darren Murphy

Finn Harps suffered a 2-0 defeat to Kerry FC last night in the SSE Airtricity League First Division in Tralee .

The hosts came closest to breaking the deadlock in the 41st minute when Ryan Kelliher headed a Daniel Okwute cross off the crossbar.

Kelliher did the net in the 55th minute by heading in from a corner and Daniel Okwute doubled Kerry FC’s lead in the 63rd minute after a goalmouth scramble.

Radio Kerry’s John Drummey spoke to the Finn Harps manager Darren Murphy after the game to get his thoughts…

 

Kerry Head Coach Conor McCarthy was delighted with his team’s performance which brought to an end a six game losing streak…

 

 

 

