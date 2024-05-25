Donegal Africa Day celebrations to take place in Letterkenny

Donegal Africa Day celebrations will take place today at 1 o’clock at An Grianán Theatre Plaza in Letterkenny.

The event is part of the Black and Minority Ethnic Inclusion Strategy for Donegal and aims to bring together communities from all backgrounds to celebrate cultural diversity.

There will be activities such as music performances, traditional cultural showcases, children’s games, henna tattoos and an opportunity to taste African cuisine.

More information:

Donegal County Council, in partnership with Letterkenny Community Development Project (CDP) and Donegal Intercultural Platform, is delighted to announce the upcoming celebration of Donegal Africa Day and Street Feast. This event which serves as a component of the ongoing implementation of the Black and Minority Ethnic Inclusion Strategy for Donegal (2021 – 2026), aims to bring together communities from all backgrounds to celebrate the rich cultural diversity present in Donegal.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 25th from 1pm to 5pm at An Grianán Theatre Plaza. Donegal Africa Day and Street Feast promises an exciting lineup of activities for all ages, including family fun, captivating African music performances, traditional cultural showcases, engaging kids games, exquisite henna tattoos and an opportunity to savour the flavours of African cuisine from 1pm to 2pm.

Through collaborative efforts, Donegal County Council, Letterkenny CDP and Donegal Intercultural Platform strive to create an atmosphere of celebration, learning and mutual respect.

“This event is representative of our journey towards greater diversity and inclusion in Donegal,” remarked John McLaughlin, Chief Executive of Donegal County Council. “By organising the Donegal Africa Day and Street Feast as part of our Black and Minority Ethnic Inclusion Strategy implementation, we create meaningful connections, celebrate cultural diversity and promote social cohesion within our communities.”

Donegal Africa Day and Street Feast promises to be an unforgettable experience, fostering a sense of unity and appreciation for cultural diversity within the community. Attendees are encouraged to mark their calendars and join in the festivities on May 25th at An Grianán Theatre Plaza.