Gardaí issue parking advice as 20,000 head to Ballybofey for Donegal V Tyrone this evening



Drivers are reminded that there may be traffic disruption this evening as the Donegal v Tyrone GAA Senior Football Championship match will take place in Ballybofey.

Throw-in is at 7:15pm with gates opening at 5:15pm.

Travel delays are expected before and after the match.

Parking will be available in several car parks around Ballybofey which match goers are being urged to use, as due to such a large attendance, vehicles causing an obstruction will be towed.

Blue badge holders are also warned that there is limited disabled parking on the Main Street and in car parks in the vicinity of the grounds.

Both GAA teams are advising that gardaí, front line security and stewards will be restricting access at barrier locations and only those with a ticket will be allowed access.

No alcohol is permitted past the barriers or inside the grounds.

Gardaí information:

On Saturday 25th May 2024, the Donegal v Tyrone GAA Senior Football Championship match will take place in Ballybofey. A crowd in the region of 20,000 people is expected in the town. Throw-in is at 7:15pm with gates open 5:15pm.



Please expect traffic delays both before and after the match. While we endeavour to assist traffic movement as much as possible, the large numbers will result in unavoidable delays. Adding additional time for your journey is advised.



Parking will be available in several car parks around the town. Please utilise these areas fully. With such large attendance, any vehicles causing an obstruction will be towed. This will be done to ensure a free flow of traffic pre and post match.



Gardaí, Front line security and stewards will be restricting access at barrier locations. Only match ticket holders will be permitted access past these barriers. Please note no alcohol is permitted past the barriers or inside the grounds.



Only vehicles with an official pass will be permitted access to car park at Mac Cumhaill Park main entrance. Limited parking for Blue Badge holders is available at car park at stand entrance (behind Villa Rose hotel). Vehicle access to this car park and the ‘Back Road’ will be restricted at Jackson’s Hotel to only hotel guests and Blue Badge holders. Once full there will be no vehicle access to this area. There is limited disabled parking on the Main Street and in car parks in the vicinity of the grounds.



Please follow directions of Gardaí and stewards in the area.