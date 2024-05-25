Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Gardaí issue parking advice as 20,000 head to Ballybofey for Donegal V Tyrone this evening


Drivers are reminded that there may be traffic disruption this evening as the Donegal v Tyrone GAA Senior Football Championship match will take place in Ballybofey.

Throw-in is at 7:15pm with gates opening at 5:15pm.

Travel delays are expected before and after the match.

Parking will be available in several car parks around Ballybofey which match goers are being urged to use, as due to such a large attendance, vehicles causing an obstruction will be towed.

Blue badge holders are also warned that there is limited disabled parking on the Main Street and in car parks in the vicinity of the grounds.

Both GAA teams are advising that gardaí, front line security and stewards will be restricting access at barrier locations and only those with a ticket will be allowed access.

No alcohol is permitted past the barriers or inside the grounds.

Gardaí information:

On Saturday 25th May 2024, the Donegal v Tyrone GAA Senior Football Championship match will take place in Ballybofey. A crowd in the region of 20,000 people is expected in the town. Throw-in is at 7:15pm with gates open 5:15pm.

Please expect traffic delays both before and after the match. While we endeavour to assist traffic movement as much as possible, the large numbers will result in unavoidable delays. Adding additional time for your journey is advised.

Parking will be available in several car parks around the town. Please utilise these areas fully. With such large attendance, any vehicles causing an obstruction will be towed. This will be done to ensure a free flow of traffic pre and post match.

Gardaí, Front line security and stewards will be restricting access at barrier locations. Only match ticket holders will be permitted access past these barriers. Please note no alcohol is permitted past the barriers or inside the grounds.

Only vehicles with an official pass will be permitted access to car park at Mac Cumhaill Park main entrance. Limited parking for Blue Badge holders is available at car park at stand entrance (behind Villa Rose hotel). Vehicle access to this car park and the ‘Back Road’ will be restricted at Jackson’s Hotel to only hotel guests and Blue Badge holders. Once full there will be no vehicle access to this area. There is limited disabled parking on the Main Street and in car parks in the vicinity of the grounds.

Please follow directions of Gardaí and stewards in the area.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

445234965_775546848091725_2296993020551266119_n
News, Top Stories

Gardaí issue parking advice as 20,000 head to Ballybofey for Donegal V Tyrone this evening

25 May 2024
Screenshot 2024-05-24 151338
News

Donegal Africa Day celebrations to take place in Letterkenny

25 May 2024
442491682_776161364696940_7365460179010904492_n
News, Top Stories

Unaccompanied learner driver in Letterkenny caught with no tax or insurance

24 May 2024
News Logo Posts
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday May 24th

24 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

445234965_775546848091725_2296993020551266119_n
News, Top Stories

Gardaí issue parking advice as 20,000 head to Ballybofey for Donegal V Tyrone this evening

25 May 2024
Screenshot 2024-05-24 151338
News

Donegal Africa Day celebrations to take place in Letterkenny

25 May 2024
442491682_776161364696940_7365460179010904492_n
News, Top Stories

Unaccompanied learner driver in Letterkenny caught with no tax or insurance

24 May 2024
News Logo Posts
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday May 24th

24 May 2024
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Road reopened following afternoon crash in Tullygay

24 May 2024
court-768x644
Top Stories, News

Woman charged to court following assault in Letterkenny last night

24 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube